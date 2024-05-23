Cardinals sign WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to rookie deal

The Arizona Cardinals have their top draft pick under contract. They announced Thursday that they signed receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft last month, to his rookie contract.

The deal is four years with a team option for a fifth year.

Rookie deals are slotted so long, drawn-out negotiations are uncommon except for particular verbiage.

The signing now means nine of their 12 draft picks this year have signed their deals.

The three players remaining unsigned are defensive lineman Darius Robinson, drafted 27th overall, running back Trey Benson, drafted in the third round 66th overall, and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, drafted in the fourth round 104th overall.

Those will certainly happen in the days and weeks to come.

One detail of his rookie deal is that fans can now buy his jersey, as signing a standard player contract means he is part of the NFLPA’s group licensing agreement.

Be on the lookout for details on how to buy it.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire