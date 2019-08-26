Cardinals sign veteran Clinton McDonald

The Cardinals have continued the process of reloading their defensive line.

According to a tweet from his agents, veteran defensive tackle Clinton McDonald has agreed to terms with the Cardinals.

The 32-year-old McDonald was with the Raiders last season, and has previously played for the Seahawks, Bengals, Buccaneers, and Broncos.

Last week, the Cards traded for Eagles defensive tackle Bruce Hector to see if he can provide depth. During an offseason which has already included jettisoning first-rounder Robert Nkemdiche, the Cardinals are rebuilding on the fly as they switch back to a base 3-4 defense.