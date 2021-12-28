Cardinals to sign veteran CB Bashaud Breeland

The Arizona Cardinals have taken a hit at cornerback in recent weeks with injuries. Robert Alford was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral injury. Rookie Marco Wilson suffered a shoulder injury on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts and is day-to-day for now.

To address their depth at the position, according to Josina Anderson, they are signing veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the month after playing and starting 13 games this season. In those 13 games, he had 63 tackles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

He spent the two previous years as the No. 1 cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs and as been in the league since 2014. He played four season with the Washington Football Team and one with the Green Bay Packers before the Chiefs.

The team did not announce the move Monday and it could be a practice squad signing initially. The NFL transaction report showed that Breeland visited the team Monday.

His addition would suggest the possibility of Wilson missing a game or more.

List

Rams take NFC West lead as rest of division loses in Week 16

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



