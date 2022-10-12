Cardinals sign Ty’Son Williams to practice squad with several backs injured

Corey Clement isn’t the only running back joining the Cardinals practice squad this week.

According to multiple reports, the team is also signing former Raven Ty’Son Williams as they deal with a number of injuries to the running backs on their active roster.

James Conner has been dealing with a rib injury that limited him last weekend against the Eagles and his status won’t be clear until later this week. NFL Media reports that Darrel Williams will not play this week because of a knee sprain and that Jonathan Ward is going on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring.

Ty’Son Williams had 35 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown in 13 games for the Ravens last year. He also caught nine passes for 84 yards. He spent time with the Colts this offseason, but failed to make the cut to 53 players.

