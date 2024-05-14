Advertisement

Cardinals sign two more 2024 draft picks

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Cardinals have gotten another two of their 2024 draftees under contract.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that the team has signed second-round cornerback Max Melton and third-round guard Isaiah Adams to their standard, four-year rookie deals.

Melton played his college ball at Rutgers and Adams played his at Illinois.

The Cardinals have signed several members of their 12-man, 2024 draft class to their rookie contracts. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., selected at No. 4 overall, has yet to sign.