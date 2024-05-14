Cardinals sign two more 2024 draft picks

The Cardinals have gotten another two of their 2024 draftees under contract.

Arizona announced on Tuesday that the team has signed second-round cornerback Max Melton and third-round guard Isaiah Adams to their standard, four-year rookie deals.

Melton played his college ball at Rutgers and Adams played his at Illinois.

The Cardinals have signed several members of their 12-man, 2024 draft class to their rookie contracts. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., selected at No. 4 overall, has yet to sign.