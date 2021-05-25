Cardinals sign TE Ross Travis to fill out offseason roster

The Arizona Cardinals filled their lone vacancy on the offseason roster on Tuesday. They announced the addition of tight end Ross Travis.

Travis, 28 years old, has been in the league since 2015.

He is 6-6 and 248 pounds. He began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 and spend the entire season on the practice squad. He spent all 2016 with the Chiefs and spent 2017 between them and the Indianapolis Colts. He was on injured reserve with the Colts in 2018 and then spent most of the season with them in 2019 before he was cut and claimed by the New York Jets.

He bounced between the 53-man roster and the practice squad with the Jets in 2020.

has played in 25 games (seven starts) in his NFL career and has 14 receptions for 142 yards. He played basketball collegiately at Penn State.

The Cardinals now have seven tight ends on the roster.

Cary Angeline

Ian Bunting

Darrell Daniels

Bruno Labelle

Bernhard Seikovits

Ross Travis

Maxx Williams

