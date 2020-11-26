Cardinals sign TE to practice squad, hold tryouts for 2 players, including former QB Khalil Tate

The Arizona Cardinals made a minor move on the practice squad on Wednesday and needed it, as neither Maxx Williams nor Darrell Daniels was able to practice. Williams was ill and Daniels has an ankle injury.

They also held tryouts for two players, including one local sports fans will recognize from his college days.





TE Seth DeValve signed to practice squad

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

DeValve is in his fifth year in the league. He was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, selected by the Cleveland Browns. The 6-3, 245-pounder has 60 career receptions in 53 career games for 736 yards and four touchdowns. He played three seasons for the Browns and one with the Jacksonville Jaguars He was on the Carolina Panthers practice squad earlier this season. DeValve replaces running back Khalfani Muhammad, who was released from the practice squad on Tuesday.

Former Arizona QB Khalil Tate works out for Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL transaction report on Wednesday showed the Cardinals hosted two players for tryouts. One was Khalil Tate, who was a quarterback at the University of Arizona. He is listed as a wide receiver. He went undrafted this year and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles but was released in July before training camp even began. Players listed under tryouts often end up signing with the practice squad. He is 6-2 and 215 pounds and was a dual-threat quarterback in college, considered a Heisman candidate before the 2018 season after he passed for nearly 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 12 scores.

Cardinals hold tryout for DT David Parry

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Parry entered the league in 2015 as a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts. He started all 32 games of 2015 and 2016 for the Colts. In those two seasons he had 78 combined tackles and four sacks. He played in four games the following two seasons between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. He has not played since 2018. He is 6-2 and 315 pounds. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

Previous shows:

and