Cardinals re-sign Tavien Feaster, Beau Brinkley to practice squad, announce Trace McSorley signing

It was reported Monday that the Arizona Cardinals were signing quarterback Trace McSorley from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad to their active roster and releasing quarterback Chris Streveler.

The Cardinals made those moves official Tuesday, announcing the signing and release of both players.

They also brought back a pair of players to their own practice squad.

Running back Tavien Feaster and long snapper Beau Brinkley, both released Monday, cleared waivers and were re-signed to the practice squad.

The re-signing of Brinkley is significant because it means the team has not given up on him after, at least on one kick, his less-than-perfect snaps contributed to three missed kicks on Sunday by Matt Prater.

McSorley is now the latest developmental third-string quarterback the Cardinals have had on the team since Kliff Kingsbury became head coach. First it was Drew Anderson, then it was Streveler and now it is McSorley.

List

Cardinals extend lead in NFC West in Week 11

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



