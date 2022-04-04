The Cardinals have added some more depth to their tight ends room.

Arizona announced on Monday that the club has signed Stephen Anderson to a one-year deal.

Anderson had spent the last three seasons with the Chargers. He played the majority of special teams snaps for Los Angeles in 2021, while also taking 29 percent of the club’s offensive snaps. He caught 16 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown last season.

Anderson entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans back in 2016 and played a couple of seasons for the franchise. He was on New England’s practice squad for much of the 2018 season. He then went to L.A. in 2019, starting out on the club’s practice squad.

In all, Anderson has 60 receptions for 706 yards with three touchdowns in 62 games with 12 starts.

The Cardinals have already brought back tight ends Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams this offseason.

Cardinals sign Stephen Anderson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk