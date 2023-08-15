Cardinals sign S Sean Chandler

The Cardinals officially activated tight end Zach Ertz on Tuesday and they also announced the addition of another player to their 90-man roster.

The team announced the signing of safety Sean Chandler. No terms of the deal were announced.

Chandler spent three seasons with the Giants before moving on to Carolina for the last two years. He appeared in 32 games for the Panthers and was credited with 67 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed during his time with the NFC South club.

Chandler started seven games in 2021, but he has been a special teams player for most of the rest of his career and that will likely be his path to playing time in Arizona as well.