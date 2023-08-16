Cardinals sign S Sean Chandler

The Arizona Cardinals entered Tuesday with two roster vacancies after placing cornerback Rashad Fenton on injured reserve and releasing running back Stevie Scott.

They filled one with one of three safeties they worked out on Monday. They signed veteran Sean Chandler.

Chandler has been in the league since 2018. He was an undrafted rookie out of Temple and has spent three seasons with the Giants and two with the Panthers.

The 5-10, 210-pound safety played in all 17 games last season for Carolina, logging 19 total tackles.

He had 74 defensive snaps but played 320 on special teams.

His best season was in 2021. He played in 15 games for the Panthers that season, starting seven, collecting a career-high 42 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

He has 23 career special teams tackles.

His addition seems to be for depth during the preseason only. He will be suspended the first two games of the 2023 season for a PED violation.

