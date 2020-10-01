The Cardinals are running short on safeties, so they brought an experienced one in.

The team announced the signing of veteran safety T.J. Ward to the practice squad.

He could be promoted soon, as they’re not anticipating Budda Baker being recovered from thumb surgery in time to play the Panthers Sunday. Their other starting safety, Jalen Thompson, is on injured reserve. Backup Chris Banjo is dealing with a hamstring issue, and may not be ready this week.

That leaves them with Curtis Riley, Deionte Thompson, and special teamer Charles Washington at the position, though they’ve talked about possibly using first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons there.

The 33-year-old Ward hasn’t played in the league since 2017, when he was with Tampa Bay. The two-time Pro Bowler has also spent time with Cleveland and Denver.

Cardinals sign safety T.J. Ward to practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk