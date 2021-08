The Cardinals have added some depth for their offensive line.

Arizona has signed Ryan Pope, the team announced on Wednesday.

Pope has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State in 2019. He has spent time with the Lions, 49ers, and Jaguars.

For most of last year, he was on the Packers’ practice squad.

Pope has not yet appeared in a regular-season game.

