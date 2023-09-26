Cardinals sign Roy Lopez to active roster

The Cardinals signed defensive lineman Roy Lopez to their practice squad last weekend and he mde he move to the active roster on Tuesday.

Lopez is joining the team after the loss of two defensive linemen to biceps injuries. L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins are both on injured reserve now, so Lopez provides some needed depth for the 1-2 club.

Lopez was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Texans and he appeared in every game for the team the last two years. Lopez started 29 of those games and posted 67 tackles, two sacks, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble.

The Cardinals also announced that defensive lineman Jacob Slade and linebacker Davion Taylor have signed onto the practice squad. Cornerback Quavian White was released from that roster.