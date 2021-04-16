Cardinals sign RB, WR, 3 others before draft

The Arizona Cardinals have begun to fill out their roster with young players who will compete for the back end and the practice squad. Two weeks ahead of the NFL, the team announced the signing of five players.

WR Andre Baccellia

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Baccellia went undrafted last year out of Washington and spent training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, but did not make any team. He is 5-10 and 175 pounds. In four seasons for the Huskies, he caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. His best season was 2018 when he caught 55 passes for 584 yards. He is fast, with a 40 time projected under 4.5 seconds, although he did not run at his pro day in 2020.

DL Ryan Bee

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bee played collegiately at Marshall. He played for the Washington Football Team and spent time on their practice squad in 2019 as an undrafted rookie in one game and had a tackle. He is 6-7 and 280 pounds. While at Marshall, the 25-year old Bee played in 44 games and had 200 tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 18.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

RB Tavien Feaster

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Feaster is a big back at 6-0 and 221 pounds. He was an undrafted rookie in 2020 who spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants and Detroit Lions. He was signed after he went undrafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played collegiately for Clemson for three seasons and then transferred to South Carolina. In three seasons at Clemson, he rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on six yards per carry. In his one season at South Carolina, he rushed for 672 yards and five touchdowns on 5.4 yards per attempt.

OLB Jamell Garcia-Williams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Garcia-Williams was an undrafted rookie out of UAB in 2019 who signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He did not make it to the season, getting released after training camp and then never landing another job until now. He is 6-7 and 264 pounds and will be an outside linebacker for the Cardinals. He began collegiately at Eastern Arizona College before transferring to UAB and playing two seasons there. In those two seasons, he appeared in 22 games in two seasons (2017-18) with the Blazers and had 44 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

WR Darece Roberson Jr.

(AP Photo/Detroit Free Press, Kirthmon F. Dozier)

Roberson played at Wayne State University but lost out on opportunities to impress NFL teams last year because of the pandemic. He is 5-9 and 170 pounds and had 92 receptions for 1,767 yards (19.2-yard avg.) and 24 touchdowns in college. He also had 32 kickoff returns for 774 yards, averaging 24.2 yards per return and a touchdown and 21 punt returns for 247 yards, good for an 11.8-yards average, and a touchdown. He reportedly ran the 40 in the 4.3-second range at Florida Atlantic's pro day.

