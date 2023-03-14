Cardinals re-sign RB Corey Clement to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed running back Corey Clement. He returns to the team on a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Clement joined the team midseason after Jonathan Ward got hurt. In nine games, he played in 102 special teams snaps and got some playing time on offense late in the season.

He finished with 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards and a touchdown and also caught five passes for 54 yards.

He has been in the NFL since 2017, entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin.

He played for the Philadelphia Eagles for four seasons, although he was not there when Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis were on the staff.

In 2021, he played for the Dallas Cowboys and last year for the Cardinals.

His most productive seasons on offense were his first two years in the league with the Eagles. As a rookie in 2017, he rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns on 4.3 yards per attempt, and he caught 10 passes for 123 yards and two scores.

In 2018, he rushed for 259 yards and two scores, averaging 3.8 yards. He also had 12 receptions for 192 yards.

He will, at minimum, play a significant role on special teams in 2023 and might figure into their plans on offense.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire