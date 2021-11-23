Cardinals to sign QB Trace McSorley from Ravens practice squad, cut QB Chris Streveler

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be ready to move on from third-string quarterback Chris Streveler. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they are signing quarterback Trace McCorley from the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens and, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, they are releasing Streveler.

Streveler has been with the team the last year and a half.

McSorley has been with the Ravens since 2019 when he was drafted in the sixth round out of Penn State.

Listed at 6-0, 202 pounds, he has appeared in three career games and has completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

In his final season at Penn State, he had 2,530 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and seven interceptions, and he rushed for 798 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Streveler’s time with the Cardinals ends with 141 total passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The move to add McSorley is committing at least three weeks of money to him. When a team signs a player from someone else’s practice squad, they must pay them at least three weeks of game checks.

The moves did not appear on Monday’s NFL transactions.

The Cardinals tried to sign Shane Buechele off the practice squad of the Kansas City Chiefs last week. After initially appearing that the Cardinals had concerns about the health of their quarterbacks, it appears they were simply ready to move on from Streveler.

