Cardinals to re-sign QB David Blough

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves on Monday. One was the addition of receiver Zach Pascal, a move we already knew about.

They also agreed to terms on quarterback David Blough on a one-year contract to return in 2023.

Blough was signed late last season after Kyler Murray tore his ACL. He started the final two games of the season.

Blough was brought into the league by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie in 2019. Cardinals assistant general manager Dave Sears was the Lions’ director of college scouting at the time, so he would have been quite familiar with Blough.

Blough gives the Cardinals three quarterbacks on their roster. Murray is out indefinitely and could miss some of next season as he recovers from his ACL surgery. Colt McCoy is expected to be limited in the offseason program after having had a minor offseason procedure.

It is reasonable to think the Cardinals will bring in one more quarterback before the offseason program starts next month unless McCoy will be ready for OTAs.

In two starts last season, he passed for 402 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked five times.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More Arizona Cardinals offseason!

WR Zach Pascal is insane competitor Former Eagles WR Zach Pascal to sign 2-year deal with Cardinals 2023 Cardinals free agency, trade tracker

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire