Cardinals sign QB Colt McCoy to one-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals continue to add experienced veterans in free agency. The latest position to get some experience is at quarterback. After going with rookie Chris Streveler as Kyler Murray’s backup last season, the Cardinals now have added Colt McCoy, now entering his 12th NFL. He will be 35 years old this year.

The move was expected. It was reported last week that he was expected to visit the team and was likely going to sign a deal.

McCoy has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team and, in 2020, the New York Giants.

He has made 30 career starts with a record of 8-22.

The anticipated move continues with a trend of adding experienced veterans to the roster.

Since he was drafted in the third round in 2010, McCoy has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,455 yards, 30 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.

What happens with Streveler is something to watch. The Cardinals also have Cole McDonald on the roster. Will they keep him around another season as their third-string quarterback? Will they try to keep him on the practice squad?

He did struggle mightily in the season finale when he entered their loss to the Los Angeles Rams to replace an injured Kyler Murray. Had they had a more experienced backup, many believe the Cardinals could have and should have won that game, which would have gotten the Cardinals into the postseason.

