Cardinals sign pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Cardinals have reached an agreement with pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim.

Kim, a 31-year-old lefty, won 17 games and posted a 2.51 ERA and 180/38 K/BB ratio over 190.1 innings this past season as a member of SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization. In the course of his 12-year KBO career he has a record of 136-77 and a 3.27 ERA in 298 games, 276 of which have come as a starter.

Kim should challenge for a spot in the Cardinals’ rotation, which could move Carlos Martinez to the bullpen.