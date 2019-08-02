Cardinals sign Parker Ehinger, three others

The Cardinals announced they signed offensive lineman Parker Ehinger, offensive lineman Patrick Lawrence, linebacker Hayes Pullard and wide receiver Isaac Zico.

Arizona cut offensive lineman Tariq Cole and running back Xavier Turner.

Ehinger originally entered the league with Kansas City as a fourth-round choice in 2016. He appeared in five games with four starts as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve.

Ehinger started one game for the Chiefs in 2017 and was traded to Dallas in 2018 before being placed on injured reserve Sept. 7. He spent this offseason with Dallas and then Jacksonville.

Ehinger had remained a free agent since the Jaguars cut him May 9.

Lawrence is an undrafted rookie free agent from Baylor who played 51 career games for the Bears.

Pullard is a four-year NFL veteran who played 22 games, with 10 starts, the past two seasons with the Chargers. He spent two years with the Jaguars, playing 24 games with two starts.

The Browns made Pullard a seventh-round selection in 2015.

Zico is a rookie who played for Purdue the past two seasons, making 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns in 24 games.