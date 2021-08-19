Cardinals re-sign OLB Reggie Walker after Justin Pugh lands on COVID list

The Arizona Cardinals released outside linebacker Reggie Walker on Monday upon signing Bryson Young. He back on the team.

With starting left guard Justin Pugh landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a roster spot opened up. The team announced Wednesday it re-signed Walker.

They need the depth at outside linebacker, as Chandler Jones is not expected to play in their second preseason game, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs Friday evening.

Jones is out and Markus Golden is expected to be a game-time decision, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Walker spent last season with the Cardinals. He signed with the team as an undrafted rookie out of Kansas State.

He spent almost all last season on the practice squad but did appear in one game and had one tackle in 17 snaps.

Walker will likely play Friday, giving him the opportunity to impress the Cardinals or another team.

