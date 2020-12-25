The Cardinals have signed kicker Mike Nugent and tight end Seth DeValve to their 53-man roster in advance of their Saturday matchup with the 49ers.

Nugent has served as Arizona’s kicker for the past two games since Zane Gonzalez suffered a back injury. The 38-year-old Nugent has made all five of his field goals and all six extra points in the two games.

DeValve has appeared in two games since signing with Arizona’s practice squad in late November. Out of standard elevations, DeValve was signed to the 53-man roster with tight ends Maxx Williams (ankle) and Darrell Daniels (hamstring) both questionable this week.

Arizona also placed linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) on injured reserve, elevated linebacker Terrance Smith from the practice squad for Saturday’s game, and signed kicker Brett Maher to its practice squad.

Cardinals sign Mike Nugent, Seth DeValve to 53-man roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk