Cardinals sign Marcus Henry, Daryl Worley

The Cardinals signed offensive lineman Marcus Henry and cornerback Daryl Worley to one-year contracts Monday, the team announced.

Henry played one game last season with Dallas after spending the season on the Cowboys’ practice squad. He originally entered the league with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 out of Boise State.

Henry, 28, also has spent time on the practice squads of the Seahawks and Texans during his career. While at Boise State, Henry played in 50 games at center and was a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a junior and senior.

Worley, 26, is a five-year NFL veteran who spent time with Las Vegas, Dallas and Buffalo last season. He appeared in 10 games in 2020.

He originally entered the league with Carolina as a third-round selection in 2016 and spent his first two seasons with the Panthers. Worley then appeared in 27 games with the Raiders, including two last season, before playing seven games with the Cowboys and one with the Bills last season.

He has played in 66 career games with 54 starts and has 265 tackles, five interceptions, 37 passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

