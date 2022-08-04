Injuries have thinned the ranks at wide receiver in Arizona, so the Cardinals moved to bolster the ranks with a new addition to the roster on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of Marcell Ateman. Offensive lineman Eric Smith was cut loose in a corresponding move.

Ateman was a Raiders seventh-round pick in 2018 and he appeared in 19 games for the team over the last four years. He caught 20 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in those appearances.

The Cardinals have been practicing without Antoine Wesley, who has hip and groin injuries, and Hollywood Brown this week. The hope is that Brown will be back next week, but he’s unlikely to play in the preseason opener and the Cards could also opt to sit DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green for that contest.

Cardinals sign Marcell Ateman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk