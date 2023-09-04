Cardinals sign LS Aaron Brewer to 53-man roster, Jeff Driskel to practice squad

Long snapper Aaron Brewer is back on the Cardinals active roster.

Brewer was cut last week, but the team announced his return on Monday. They had an open roster spot, so there was no corresponding move needed to clear space.

Brewer joined the Cardinals in 2016 and has appeared in 98 games. He has recorded 11 tackles and a fumble recovery during those appearances.

The Cardinals also announced their 17-player practice squad. It includes quarterback Jeff Driskel, who spent camp with the team and was cut along with David Blough last week. Blough signed to the Lions practice squad.

Wide receiver Daniel Arias, wide receiver Andre Baccellia, defensive lineman Eric Banks, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, safety Andre Chachere, running back Corey Clement, wide receiver Kaden Davis, offensive lineman Marquis Hayes, offensive lineman Hayden Howerton, safety Jovante Moffatt, cornerback Bobby Price, defensive lineman Ben Stille, cornerback Quavian White, tight end Blake Whiteheart, cornerback Divaad Wilson, and tight end Bernhard Seikovits join Driskel on the practice squad. Seikovits is part of the International Player Pathway Program, which is why the Cardinals are able to carry him as a 17th player.

