Cardinals re-sign long snapper Aaron Brewer to active roster
The Arizona Cardinals now have a long snapper on the active roster. The team announced Monday that Aaron Brewer was signed from the practice squad to the active roster, filling out the 53-man roster.
Brewer was part of final cuts last week, although he was signed initially to the practice squad.
The Cardinals announced their practice squad as well, with one new addition and 15 players re-signing after being cut.
They added cornerback Divaad Wilson and received an international exemption for tight end Bernhard Seikovits.
The rest of the practice squad, in addition to Wilson and Seikovits, is as follows:
WR Daniel Arias
WR Andre Baccellia
DL Eric Banks
OL Jackson Barton
S Andre Chachere
RB Corey Clement
WR Kaden Davis
QB Jeff Driskel
OL Hayden Howerton
CB Bobby Price
DL Ben Stille
CB Quavian White
TE Blake Whiteheart
White was initially cut last week to make room for Wilson but was re-signed after Brewer was signed to the active roster.
