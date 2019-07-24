Cardinals sign linebacker Matt Longacre

The Cardinals added some outside linebacker depth as they prepare for training camp.

The team announced that former Rams linebacker Matt Longacre had been signed to a one-year deal.

They were a little short there at the moment, with Brooks Reed starting camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Longacre had 5.5 sacks for the Rams in 2017, but suffered a back injury late in that season and ended up losing his starting job last year, and was a healthy scratch after the Rams traded for Dante Fowler.

The Cardinals need depth behind starters Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs, and Longacre’s probably as good as you can find this time of year.