Cardinals sign LB Tyreke Smith from Seahawks' practice squad

The Cardinals signed linebacker Tyreke Smith to the active roster from Seattle’s practice squad, the team announced Friday.

Smith appeared in one game this season with the Seahawks after being elevated from the team’s practice squad. He made one tackle in the Seahawks' Sept. 17 win over the Lions, seeing action on nine defensive snaps and five on special teams.

He entered the league with Seattle as a fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Ohio State and spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Smith, 23, appeared in 41 games with 17 starts at Ohio State and had 55 tackles and seven sacks.