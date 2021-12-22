Cardinals sign LB Joe Walker to active roster, make other practice squad moves

The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of minor roster moves Tuesday. Tight end David Wells, who had been activated from injured reserve on Monday, was released. To replace him on the roster, they signed linebacker Joe Walker from the practice squad to the active roster.

This was not an elevation.

Walker had been elevated to the active roster, either as a standard elevation or as a COVID-19 replacement, each of the last nine games and has played mostly on special teams since then.

He has seen 180 special teams snaps and 23 on defense for the Cardinals and has two tackles on defense and three on special teams.

The Cardinals also made a pair of other practice squad moves. They signed linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad and saw linebacker Ron’Dell Carter leave. He was signed from the practice squad to the active roster of the Houston Texans.

