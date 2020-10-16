Cardinals sign LB Isaiah Irving off Broncos practice squad, place Chandler Jones on IR

The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of roster moves on Thursday. One was completely expected. They placed linebacker Chandler Jones on injured reserve after he had to undergo surgery to repair his right biceps. His injury is season-ending.

He finishes the 2020 season with only one sack.

They also added a player at the same position, poaching outside linebacker Isaiah Irving off the Denver Broncos practice squad, signing him to the active roster.

Irving spent 2017-2019 with the Chicago Bears.

Irving entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State in 2017. In three seasons with the Bears, he appeared in 33 games and had one sack, 27 tackles and a fumble recovery.

He was waived/injured by the Bears and later released from injured reserve and then joined the Broncos practice squad in September.

The Cardinals gain a roster exemption for Irving until he has cleared COVID-19 testing protocols.

