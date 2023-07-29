Cardinals sign LB David Anenih

The Arizona Cardinals announced an addition to the team ahead of their “Back to Football” Saturday practice in training camp at State Farm Stadium. They signed linebacker David Anenih.

Anenih has not yet played an NFL game, spending time on the rosters of the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.

He signed with Tennessee last year as an undrafted rookie out of Houston.

He spent the season on the practice squads of the Steelers and Titans.

He will turn 24 years old in August.

He is 6-foot-2 and 245 pounds.

While playing for Houston collegiately, he played five seasons at Houston and had 99 total tackles (57 solo), 32 tackles for loss, 20.0 sacks, seven pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 56 games.

To make room for Anenih on the roster, the Cardinals released cornerback Dylan Mabin.

