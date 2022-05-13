Cardinals sign Kingsley Keke

Defensive lineman Kingsley Keke visited the Cardinals earlier this week and the meeting apparently was a good one.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed Keke to their 90-man roster. Tight end Alex Ellis was placed on the non-football injury list in a corresponding move.

Keke was waived by the Packers in January and claimed by the Texans, but he wound up being dropped from the roster in Houston last week. He started 17 of the 41 games he played in Green Bay after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft.

Keke has 54 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles over the last three seasons. He’ll try to find a place in the rotation up front for Arizona.

