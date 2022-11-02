The Cardinals made an addition to their linebacking corps on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Kamu Grugier-Hill. He asked for and received his release from the Texans last week,

Grugier-Hill started all six games he played for the Texans, but saw his playing time drop sharply after the team returned from its bye in Week Seven. He had 40 tackles in those appearances.

The Cardinals also have Zaven Collins, Ben Niemann, Tanner Vallejo, and Ezekiel Turner in their inside linebacker group.

Arizona made room for Grugier-Hill by waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship with an injury settlement. Blankenship played in the last two games for the Cardinals, who are waiting for Matt Prater to return from a hip injury.

Cardinals sign Kamu Grugier-Hill originally appeared on Pro Football Talk