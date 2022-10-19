Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, LB Blake Lynch to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals released kicker Matt Ammendola on Monday after two disappointing games. It appeared that Matt Prater might be able to go and return to the lineup Thursday night when the Cardinals take on the New Orleans Saints.

They have a backup plan.

They announced a couple of additions to the practice squad Tuesday.

K Rodrigo Blankenship

The Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad, giving them an option to elevate from the practice squad Thursday should Prater not be able to play.

Blankenship had previously tried out with Arizona but Ammendola was the one signed.

Blankenship has been in the league since 2020. He kicked every game for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, played in five games in 2021 before landing on injured reserve and was recently released by Indy after one game this season.

As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goals and 43-of-45 extra points.

For his career, he is 45-for-54 on field goals and 52-of-55 on extra points.

He has made only 1-of-4 kicks from 50 yards or more.

LB Blake Lynch

The Cardinals also signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the practice squad, a player they brought in last week for a tryout.

Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Vikings, whom the Cardinals play in Week 8. He is 6-3 and 233 lbs.

Last season, he played in 16 games, starting six of them, he had 35 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, two pass breakups and an interception.

Making room for the moves

The Cardinals had one vacancy on the practice squad, created when linebacker Chandler Wooten signed with the Carolina Panthers on the active roster. They created another by releasing receiver Stanley Berryhill.

