Cardinals to sign K Matt Ammendola to practice squad

Jess Root
·1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals brought in four different kickers for a tryout on Monday, as Matt Prater was unable to finish the team’s 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

They will sign one of the kickers they brought in.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, they will add Matt Ammendola to the practice squad. Ammendola was one of the four kickers in on Monday.

Ammendola filled in for two weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. He made 3-of-4 field goals and 3-of-4 extra points.

He played 11 games for the New York Jets last season, making 13-of-19 field goals and 14-of-15 extra points.

He has not made a field goal in his career from 50 yards or more, and he is only 2-of-5 from 40-49 yards.

As a practice squad addition, it does not mean he will handle kicking duties. If Prater ends up being good to go, he will not occupy a spot on the active roster. But if Prater needs the week off, the Cardinals can use one of their standard elevations from the practice squad to add him to the active roster so he can play.

The Cardinals will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

List

49ers lead NFC West after 4 games with everyone 2-2

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Story originally appeared on Cards Wire

Recommended Stories

  • NFL power rankings: Detroit Lions slide after loss to Seattle Seahawks

    Jalen Hurts is playing MVP-caliber football through four weeks and the Philadelphia Eagles are the only unbeaten in football

  • Aaron Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Bill Belichick

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reflected on his pregame and postgame chats with Bill Belichick and emphasized the respect he has for the New England Patriots head coach.

  • With Matt Prater hurt, Cardinals plan to sign Matt Ammendola to practice squad

    The Cardinals didn’t have kicker Matt Prater available at the end of Sunday’s win over the Panthers because of a hip injury, so they are planning to sign someone who can take his place in Week Five if he’s not well enough to play. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Arizona plans to sign [more]

  • Jake Fromm, AJ McCarron among QBs working out for Giants

    Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Monday that the team would be looking at some quarterbacks as potential additions to the team on Tuesday and the names of a couple of those players have surfaced. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jake Fromm is working out for the team and Mike Garafolo of NFL [more]

  • WATCH: Chiefs’ locker room celebration following Week 4 win over Buccaneers

    The #Chiefs didn't revel in their Week 4 win very long as they were already thinking about #Raiders week in the postgame locker room celebration.

  • Colts still awaiting word on Taylor's status against Broncos

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor intends to use Thursday night's pregame warmups as a test to see if he can play against Denver despite an ankle injury. The news was worse for three-time All Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. In addition to the concussion keeping him out this week, Leonard may miss even more time with a fractured nose.

  • Vikings say Lewis Cine had successful surgery on compound fracture

    Vikings safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a serious leg injury during Sunday’s game against the Saints in London, had surgery today and is on the road to recovery. The Vikings released a statement this afternoon confirming Cine had the surgery and will be back home soon. “Lewis Cine underwent successful surgery today to repair the [more]

  • Former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill praises Patrick Mahomes’ performance against Buccaneers

    Tyreek Hill had a friendly wager going w/ his dad on the #Chiefs' Week 4 game with the #Bucs: "My dad was actually going for the Bucs and I told him, ‘That boy, Pat. He’s just special.’"

  • NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 5 Content Hub

    Let's get ready for Week 5! Use our fantasy football content schedule to find all of our columns, Q&A's and more. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Aaron Rodgers throws a pick-6 vs. Patriots, which is really, really rare

    Aaron Rodgers doesn't throw many interceptions, especially for TDs.

  • Corey LaJoie's Charity Kickball Klassic returns

    Before the Round of 12 finales in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series take place Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course, drivers will be in action in a much different capacity. Corey LaJoie‘s second annual Charity Kickball Klassic, featuring a star-studded cast of drivers and celebrities, returns Thursday, Oct. […]

  • Connor Brown settling in on Capitals’ first line with Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov

    The Capitals have slotted offseason acquisition Connor Brown on their top line alongside Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

  • 49ers expect Jimmie Ward, Jason Verrett to practice Wednesday

    49ers defensive end Nick Bosa thinks the team has the best defense in the league and they’re set to get some more help on that side of the ball. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said at a Tuesday press conference that he expects cornerbacks Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett to practice on Wednesday. Both players became [more]

  • Packers struggle to put away Bailey Zappe and the Patriots | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Green Bay’s inability to put away a New England team that was down to their third string quarterback due to injuries. Aaron Rodgers did what he had to do to get the victory, but should it really have taken overtime to get this victory? And are the Patriots going to be able to dig their way out of a 1-3 hole? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • A day after saying NASCAR needed 'new leadership,' Denny Hamlin praises NASCAR's president

    Hamlin said Sunday that he had a conversation with NASCAR president Steve Phelps before finishing fifth at Talladega.

  • Arizona doctors sue to block 1901 near-total abortion ban

    Arizona doctors have sued the state to try to block it from enforcing a 1901 ban on nearly all abortions, saying a law passed earlier this year allowing abortion up to 15 weeks of pregnancy should take precedence. In their complaint in Maricopa County Superior Court, the Arizona Medical Association and a Phoenix doctor who co-owns an abortion clinic, said doctors have halted all abortion services as they are unsure whether they could be prosecuted and jailed for providing them. "The state of Arizona has caused complete chaos by seeking to enforce clashing abortion bans, including one of the most extreme in the country," Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

  • Uber asks employees to return to office twice a week

    Tech giants such as Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp opted for flexible working policies early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Peer Lyft in March shifted to a 'fully flexible' work option, allowing workers the choice of where to live and work. Uber announced Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days" where all non-remote employees must work from office globally, starting Nov. 1.

  • The 2022 MLB playoffs will be loaded with Red Sox castoffs chasing rings

    The Red Sox won't participate in the 2022 MLB playoffs, but as our John Tomase writes, they still will be well-represented around the league via players that Chaim Bloom has let go since 2019.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains how he convinced Andy Reid to do the State Farm commercial

    #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reveals how he was able to get Andy Reid to join the State Farm commercial. | from @EdEastonJr

  • 32 Fantasy Stats that Defined Week 4

    Kyle Dvorchak gives one fantasy football stat that defined every NFL team in Week 4 (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)