Cardinals sign Josh Hokit

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Cardinals have added a player who’s familiar with the NFC West.

Arizona announced on Thursday the club has signed tight end Josh Hokit.

Hokit was previously with the 49ers, who waived him earlier this week. He spent the last two seasons on San Francisco’s practice squad but has not appeared in a game. He’s more regarded as a fullback than a pure in-line tight end.

The Cardinals could use some depth at tight end with Zach Ertz, Maxx Williams, and Stephen Anderson unlikely to play in the team’s preseason game on Sunday.

Cardinals sign Josh Hokit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

