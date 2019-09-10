Cardinals sign Jordan Mills

The Cardinals have added a veteran to their offensive line for the second week of the regular season.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the team signed tackle Jordan Mills. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.25 million.

Mills worked out for the Cardinals on Monday.

Mills was released by the Dolphins last month. He started 48 games for the Bills over the last three seasons and has made 82 career starts since entering the league in 2013.

The move comes after right tackle Marcus Gilbert missed the opener in Arizona and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he’d be out in Week Two as well. Justin Murray started in Gilbert’s place in the season-opening tie with the Lions.