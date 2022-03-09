Cardinals re-sign Jonathan Ward

The Cardinals re-signed running back Jonathan Ward on Wednesday, Adam Beasley of profootballnewtork.com reports.

Ward was set to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The Cardinals need depth at the position with their top two backs, Chase Edmonds and James Conner, scheduled to become free agents.

Ward, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan, signing with the Cardinals in 2020. He played 14 games as a rookie and made one reception for 11 yards.

Last season, Ward appeared in 13 games and had nine attempts for 33 yards and three receptions for 34 yards.

Ward has seen most of his action on special teams, playing 375 snaps as a core player on the unit. He has played 50 career offensive snaps.

