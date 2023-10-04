Cardinals sign S Joey Blount to 53-man roster, add D-lineman to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals made a few roster moves on Tuesday. The biggest one involved changing their punter, releasing Nolan Cooney and signing Blake Gillikin. They also made some practice squad moves.

They signed safety Joey Blount from the practice squad to the active roster and then signed defensive lineman Phil Hoskins to the practice squad.

Blount, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound safety, played last season for the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted rookie. The Cardinals met with him in the predraft process.

He appeared in 11 games. He had a fumble recovery on defense and eight special teams tackles.

He played collegiately for Virginia. He played in 54 games, starting 32 of them, and had 306 tackles, 21 pass breakups, 19.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Hoskins was drafted in the seventh round in 2021 by the Carolina Panthers. He is 6-foot-5 and 315 lbs.

In 2021-2022, he appeared in eight games for the Panthers, logging six tackles and a sack.

He spent part of the offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.

