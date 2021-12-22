Cardinals sign Joe Walker to active roster, release David Wells

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they signed linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. They waived tight end David Wells in a corresponding move.

Walker has played the past nine games with the Cardinals after being elevated from the practice squad.

He re-joined the Cardinals on Oct. 13 after previously playing 30 games and making 11 starts with Arizona in 2018-19.

The Cardinals also announced they re-signed linebacker Nate Hall to the practice squad.

Hall was on the practice squad earlier this season. He played 10 games last season with the Texans and had five tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one tackle for loss and six special teams tackles.

Hall originally entered the league with Dallas in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Northwestern.

