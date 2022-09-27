Cardinals sign Jesse Luketa to active roster, waive Deionte Thompson

The Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday.

They have signed linebacker Jesse Luketa to their active roster. Safety Deionte Thompson was waived in a corresponding move.

Luketa was a seventh-round pick this year and he signed to the practice squad after being cut in August. He has not appeared in any of the first three games of the season.

Thompson appeared in all three games and primarily played on special teams. The 2019 fifth-round pick has one tackle this season and 54 tackles in 44 career games.

With Thompson gone, the Cardinals have no backup safeties on their 53-man roster. They have Josh Thomas on the practice squad and could bring Thompson back to the practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

