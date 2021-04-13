Cardinals sign James Conner

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Yesterday James Conner visited Arizona and today he decided to stay.

The Cardinals are signing Conner, Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports.

Conner has played his entire four-year career with the Steelers. Last year he carried 169 times for 721 yards and added 35 catches for 215 yards.

Arizona was looking to add a running back after last year’s leading rusher, Kenyan Drake, left in free agency. Conner joins a running back depth chart that includes Chase Edmonds, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Khalfani Muhammad. Conner had toe surgery this offseason but is expected to be fully recovered in plenty of time to participate in training camp.

The Cardinals have been active in adding well-known veteran players to the roster this offseason. Conner joins a list of new Cardinals that also includes defensive end J.J. Watt, wide receiver A.J. Green, cornerback Malcolm Butler, kicker Matt Prater, safety Shawn Williams, guard Brian Winters and center Rodney Hudson.

Cardinals sign James Conner originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

