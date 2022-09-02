Breaking News:

Cardinals sign S Jalen Thompson to contract extension worth nearly $40M

Safety Jalen Thompson no longer is in the final year of his contract. Originally signed through the 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals announced he signed a contract extension though the 2025 season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth nearly $40 million and in cludes $24.5 million in guaranteed money.

Thompson enters his fourth NFL season. He was selected in the fifth round of the supplemental draft in 2019 and has blossomed into a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

In 2021, he arguable should have been a Pro Bowler after he had 121 tackles, three interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Fellow safety Budda Baker, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, is signed through 2024, so the Cardinals have three more seasons with the two of them protecting the back end of the defense.

 

