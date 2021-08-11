The Cardinals worked out five players. They announced they signed three of them as well as bringing back defensive lineman Josh Mauro.

Defensive lineman Jack Crawford, tight end Demetrius Harris and defensive lineman Margus Hunt now are on the team’s 90-player roster. Receiver Darvin Kidsy and tight end Carson Williams worked out for the Cardinals but were not signed.

The Cardinals cut tight end Cary Angeline, safety Jamal Carter, offensive lineman Ryan Pope and linebacker Donald Rutledge to make room for the new additions.

Crawford has appeared in 109 games with 35 starts in nine seasons with the Titans (2020), Falcons (2017-19), Cowboys (2014-16) and Raiders (2012-13). He has 165 tackles, 18 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 40 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles.

Harris is a seven-year veteran who has played with Chicago (2020), Cleveland (2019) and Kansas City (2014-18). He has appeared in 101 games with 44 starts, making 79 receptions for 799 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hunt has played with Cincinnati (2013-16; 2020), New Orleans (2020) and Indianapolis (2017-19) in his eight seasons. He has appeared in 104 games with 26 starts and has 114 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Mauro returns to the Cardinals after playing three games with two starts last season. He totaled five tackles and one sack.

Cardinals sign Jack Crawford, Demetrius Harris, Margus Hunt, Josh Mauro originally appeared on Pro Football Talk