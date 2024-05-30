Cardinals sign fourth-round S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to his rookie deal

The Cardinals signed fourth-round safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

That leaves third-round running back Trey Benson as the only unsigned draftee out of the team's 12-player class.

The Cardinals made Taylor-Demerson the 104th overall pick out of Texas Tech.

He had four interceptions in 2023 and 10 in his college career. He was a member of the All-Big 12 second team last season despite having never played defense until arriving in Lubbock after playing running back in high school.

Taylor-Demerson has gone by the nickname "Rabbit" since he first started playing football as a 5 year old.