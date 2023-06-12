Cardinals sign former XFL WR Brandon Smith

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move ahead of their week of mandatory minicamp. They signed former XFL receiver Brandon Smith and released receiver Auden Tate.

Smith worked out with the team last week.

Smith spent the last two seasons on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad and played for the D.C. Defenders in the XFL recently.

He appeared in four games, catching eight passes (two in each game) for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Smith is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and played collegiately for Iowa.

He gives the Cardinals another receiver with some size. He is the fifth receiver they have added this offseason taller than six feet.

