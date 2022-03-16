Cardinals sign former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney to 2-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals have made their first move in free agency not involving their own players. The team announced it signed cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract Wednesday.

It was reported the former Vikings defensive back visited the team on Tuesday.

Gladney, a 5-10, 191-lb cornerback, was drafted 31st overall by the Vikings in 2020. In 16 games as a rookie, he had 81 tackles and three pass breakups.

Following an indictment for the alleged assault of his former girlfriend last August, the Vikings released him.

However, he was found not guilty of the charges last week, clearing the way for a possible return to the NFL.

He has positional flexibility, able to play outside or in the slot.

The two-year deal suggests they view him as a starter.

As of now, he is slated to be one of the three top corners on defense, along with Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson.

List

Cardinals' 2022 free agency tracker

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



