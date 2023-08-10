Cardinals sign former USFL RB Stevie Scott

The Arizona Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves on Wednesday on the final day of training camp at State Farm Stadium. Running back Marlon Mack was placed on injured reserve after tearing his left Achilles in practice on Tuesday.

To replace him on the team announced the addition of running back Stevie Scott.

Scott most recently played in the USFL for the Michigan Panthers, rushing for 295 yards and a touchdown in 71 attempts.

The 6-foot-2, 231-pound back played collegiately for Indiana in 2018-2020 and then entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the New Orleans Saints. He spent part of the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

His addition is needed because Mack is out and second-year running back Keaontay Ingram also has been out with an undisclosed injury. With a preseason game on Friday and starter James Conner likely only getting a few snaps, the Cardinals need bodies to make it through the game.

