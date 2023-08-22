Cardinals sign former Titans pass rusher for preseason finale

The Arizona Cardinals announced a roster move Tuesday. They signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach McCloud.

McCloud visited the Cardinals on Monday.

It appears the Cardinals are adding him for depth at outside linebacker for the preseason finale.

McCloud is a 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge defender who entered the league last year as an undrafted rookie out of Miami. He signed initially with the Minnesota Vikings and spent time on the practice squads on the practice squads of the Titans and Denver Broncos.

He has not yet appeared in an NFL game.

The Cardinals likely need another body ay outside linebacker for the game on Saturday against the Vikings in their preseason finale.

Starters Zaven Collins and Dennis Gardeck won’t likely play. Cameron Thomas missed the team’s last game with an injury. Neither Myjai Sanders nor BJ Ojulari played on Saturday either.

Without the return of Thomas or Sanders or the debut of Ojulari, the Cardinals only have Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa and David Anenih available to play.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire